Pandalam Municipality Election Results: Full list of ward-wise winners, leading candidates, parties

The Left Democratic Front (UDF) has made strong gains, sweeping the Pandalam Municipality, while the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won nine wards. Pandalam is a municipality in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. The BJP had won 18 wards in the last election. While the CPI-M won 8, the Congress managed to register a victory in 4 wards, the CPI and the Kerala Congress (Mani) won one each. The district witnessed a muted turnout of 71.28 per cent, a steep slide from 76.35 per cent in 2020. This had raised the political temperature in the town, which lies in the shadow of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spearheaded the agitation against the Supreme Court ruling allowing women of all ages to enter Kerala’s Sabarimala temple.

Pandalam Municipality has 34 wards - Thottakonam West, Thottakonam East, Mulampuzha, Mulampuzha East, Mangaram West, Mangaram East, Thonnalloor East, Thonnalloor South, Ulamayil, Kadakkad, Kadakkad East, Kurampala North, Kurampala South, Kurampala Town, Kurampala West, Athiramala East, Athiramala West, Idayadi South, Idayadi, Thavalamkulam, Thavalamkulam South, Chiramudi, Chiramudi North, Poozhikkadu, and Medical Mission.

Pandalam Municipality Full list of winners 2025