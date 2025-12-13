Advertisement
Pandalam Municipality Election Results: Full list of ward-wise winners, leading candidates, parties

Pandalam Municipality full list of winners 2025: Pandalam is a municipality in the Pathanamthitta district, which witnessed a muted turnout of 71.28 per cent, a steep slide from 76.35 per cent in 2020.

Pandalam Municipality full list of winners 2025 Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Thiruvananthapuram:

The Left Democratic Front (UDF) has made strong gains, sweeping the Pandalam Municipality, while the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won nine wards. Pandalam is a municipality in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. The BJP had won 18 wards in the last election. While the CPI-M won 8, the Congress managed to register a victory in 4 wards, the CPI and the Kerala Congress (Mani) won one each. The district witnessed a muted turnout of 71.28 per cent, a steep slide from 76.35 per cent in 2020. This had raised the political temperature in the town, which lies in the shadow of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spearheaded the agitation against the Supreme Court ruling allowing women of all ages to enter Kerala’s Sabarimala temple.

Pandalam Municipality has 34 wards - Thottakonam West, Thottakonam East, Mulampuzha, Mulampuzha East, Mangaram West, Mangaram East, Thonnalloor East, Thonnalloor South, Ulamayil, Kadakkad, Kadakkad East, Kurampala North, Kurampala South, Kurampala Town, Kurampala West, Athiramala East, Athiramala West, Idayadi South, Idayadi, Thavalamkulam, Thavalamkulam South, Chiramudi, Chiramudi North, Poozhikkadu, and Medical Mission.

Pandalam Municipality Full list of winners 2025 

Ward Name Status Candidate Candidate Party
1 Thottakonam West Won K.R. Vijayakumar UDF
2 Thottakonam East Won Sunita UDF
3 Mulampuzha Won Sreelekha KR NDA
4 Mulampuzha East Won Education KG LDF
5 Mangaram West Won Sumesh Kumar NDA
6 Mangaram East Won Pushpalatha PK (Lalli) NDA
7 Thonnalloor East Won Jayashree Kalaikal NDA
8 Thonnalloor South Won Hasina S. UDF
9 Ulamayil Won Sabira Teacher LDF
10 Kadakkad Won Adv. Yami Sethukumar UDF
11 Kadakkad East Won A. Naushad Rawatar UDF
12 Kurampala North Won Santosh C LDF
13 Kurampala South Won Sreekumar V NDA
14 Kurampala Town Won Manoj Kurambala UDF
15 Kurampala West Won Prasanna Kumari LDF
16 Athiramala East Won Vinod Kumar LDF
17 Athiramala West Won Bansi Baby UDF
18 Idayadi South Won Kailasam Unnikrishnan UDF
19 Idayadi Won Vimal Prasad LDF
20 Thavalamkulam Won Suni Saju UDF
21 Thavalamkulam South Won K. Manikuttan LDF
22 Chiramudi Won B. Pradeep LDF
23 Chiramudi North Won Biju K NDA
24 Poozhikkadu Won Annie John UDF
25 Medical Mission Won Pandalam Mahesh UDF
26 Pandalam Town Won K.R. Ravi NDA
27 Pandalam Town West Won Rashmi Rajeev NDA
28 Muttar Won Shibina Basheer LDF
29 Poozhikkadu West Won S. Ajayakumar LDF
30 Ayurveda College Won Krishnakumari MR LDF
31 Muttar West Won Mohandas LDF
32 Cherikkal East Won Arun LDF
33 Cherikkal West Won deep LDF
34 Mudiyoorkonam Won Sushila Santosh NDA
Top News

