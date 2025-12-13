Pandalam Municipality Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP-led NDA takes early lead Pandalam Municipality Election Results 2025 LIVE: According to information available, the newly elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will take the oath on December 21 at 10 am. Oath-taking of corporation councillors will be held on December 21 at 11 am.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The counting of votes in Pandalam Municipality is underway. Pandalam Municipality is one of the four municipalities of the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. In early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance has taken a lead on two seats. The Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front are leading in one seat each in the Pandalam Municipality. Sreelekha KR and Pushpalatha PK of the BJP-led NDA are leading from Mulampuzha and Mangaram East, respectively.

Counting is also underway for 17,337 wards across 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards across 87 municipalities, and 421 wards across six municipal corporations, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur. Earlier, the state witnessed local body polls in two phases on December 9 and 11.

According to information available, the newly elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will take the oath on December 21 at 10 am. Oath-taking of corporation councillors will be held on December 21 at 11 am.