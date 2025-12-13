Live Pandalam Local Body Election Results 2025: NDA takes early leads Pandalam Municipality Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Pandalam Municipality had 33 wards in 2020, and the BJP won 18, while the CPI-M won 8, the Congress 4, the CPI 1, and the Kerala Congress (Mani) 1.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The counting of votes in Pandalam Municipality, one of the four municipalities of the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, is underway. In early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance has taken leads on two seats. The Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front are leading in one seat each in the Pandalam Municipality. Counting is also being done for 17,337 wards of 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards of 87 municipalities and 421 wards of 6 municipal corporations, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur. Earlier, the state witnessed local body polls in two phases on December 9 and 11. According to information available, the newly elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will take the oath on December 21 at 10 am. Oath-taking of corporation councillors will be held on December 21 at 11 am.