  Pandalam Local Body Election Results 2025: NDA takes early leads

Pandalam Municipality Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Pandalam Municipality had 33 wards in 2020, and the BJP won 18, while the CPI-M won 8, the Congress 4, the CPI 1, and the Kerala Congress (Mani) 1.

Pandalam Municipality Election Results 2025
Pandalam Municipality Election Results 2025
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Thiruvananthapuram:

The counting of votes in Pandalam Municipality, one of the four municipalities of the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, is underway. In early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance has taken leads on two seats. The Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front are leading in one seat each in the Pandalam Municipality. Counting is also being done for 17,337 wards of 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards of 87 municipalities and 421 wards of 6 municipal corporations, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur. Earlier, the state witnessed local body polls in two phases on December 9 and 11. According to information available, the newly elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will take the oath on December 21 at 10 am. Oath-taking of corporation councillors will be held on December 21 at 11 am. 

 

Live updates :Pandalam Municipality Election Results 2025

  • 9:19 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Pandalam Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP leads in 3 wards

    BJP takes the lead in Mulampuzha, Mangaram West and Mangaram East wards in Pandalam Municipality in the Pathanamthitta district.

  • 9:06 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Pandalam Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: NDA leading candidates

    Sreelekha KR and Pushpalatha PK of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance are leading from Mulampuzha and Mangaram East, respectively. 

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Pandalam Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: NDA takes lead in early

    In early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance has taken leads on two seats. The Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front are leading in one seat each in the Pandalam Municipality.

  • 8:55 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Pandalam Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: UDF, LDF and NDA lead in 1 seat each

    In early trends, the United Democratic Front, the National Democratic Alliance, and the Left Democratic Front are leading in one seat each in the Pandalam Municipality.

  • 8:39 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Pandalam Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Early trends yet to come

    Counting of votes is underway in the Pandalam Municipality, and early trends are yet to come.

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Pandalam Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Thottakonam East ward winner in 2020

    KR Viajaykumar of the Indian National Congress (INC) won the 2020 election from Thottakonam East. This was the general ward in the last election. 

  • 8:13 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Pandalam Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Thottakonam West ward winner in 2020

  • 8:07 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Pandalam Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Thottakonam West ward winner in 2020

    Soumya Santhosh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ) won the election in 2020 from the Thottakonam West. The ward was reserved for SC woman the last election. 

  • 8:06 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Pandalam Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting begins

    The counting of votes for Pandalam Municipality is underway, and trends are expected to be out shortly. Follow this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Kerala Local Body Elections.

  • 7:39 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Pandalam Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP spearheaded agitation

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spearheaded the agitation against the Supreme Court ruling allowing women of all ages to enter Kerala’s Sabarimala temple.

  • 7:37 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Pandalam Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP hopeful of winning

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the dip in voter turnout doesn't mean much, as this is a municipality with a core BJP base. "We ensured every loyal vote was cast,” VA Sooraj, BJP district president, was quoted as saying in a report.

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Pandalam Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Fierce fight across 34 wards

    There are a total of 34 wards in the district, and they witnessed a fierce three-cornered fight. However, the slip in turnout has triggered fresh jitters among political parties.

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Pandalam Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: 71.28% voting

    Pandalam is a municipality in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. The district witnessed a muted turnout of 71.28 per cent, a steep slide from 76.35 per cent in 2020. This has raised the political temperature in the town, which lies in the shadow of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

  • 7:13 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Pandalam Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    Counting of votes in Pandalam Municipality, one of the four municipalities of the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala at will begin at 8 am across 244 counting centres and 14 collectorates. 

Top News

