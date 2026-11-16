Panchkula club firing: Haryana ATS nabs two more accused as probe leans to Pakistan links

Haryana Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two more wanted accused in connection with the firing incident at Alif Laila Club in Sector 11 of Panchkula, with the investigation pointing to suspected links between the criminal network and Pakistan.

According to investigators, the network allegedly received weapons and drugs from Pakistan through drones. The agency has also received inputs that the operation was being controlled by a suspected kingpin based in California, United States.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Balwinder and Sukhwinder, who hail from Fazilka and Ferozepur districts of Punjab, respectively. A reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for Balwinder, while Sukhwinder carried a bounty of Rs 10,000. Both have been remanded to five days of police custody for questioning.

ATS Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh shared details of the arrests during a press conference.

The accused are being interrogated to ascertain their role in the network, identify other associates, trace the sources of weapons and narcotics supply, and uncover details of the operation of the criminal network, he said.

Seven accused arrested so far

The firing incident took place on September 13 at Alif Laila Club in Panchkula's Sector 11, during which a woman sustained bullet injuries.

Following the incident, police registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the shooters and their wider criminal network.

With the latest arrests, the total number of accused arrested in the case has reached seven. During earlier interrogations, police also recovered a foreign-made Zigana pistol.

Probe revals Pakistan connection, weapns smuggles from across border

Investigators are now examining the alleged Pakistan connection, including the suspected use of drones to transport weapons and narcotics across the border.

The ATS has also gathered inputs about the alleged involvement of a criminal network operated by a handler based in California. The agency is investigating the network's structure, arms supply channels and the role of other individuals suspected of being involved in the firing incident.

What initially began as an investigation into a shooting at a nightclub has now expanded into a probe into an alleged international arms and drug trafficking network.

Reported by Umang Sheoran

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