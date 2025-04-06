Pamban Bridge: India's first vertical sea bridge – Key facts about railway's newest marvel Pamban Bridge: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the new Pamban sea bridge, in Rameswaram, providing a rail link between the mainland and the Rameswaram island.

Pamban Bridge: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Pamban sea bridge, the country's first vertical-lift sea bridge, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, today on the occasion of Ram Navami. The bridge connects the mainland to Rameswaram island by rail, boosting access to the popular spiritual destination visited by devotees from all over India and abroad.

The New Pamban Bridge was constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways.

Key facts about New Pamban Bridge

India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge is a 2.07-kilometre-long and spans the Palk Strait in Tamil Nadu.

It features a 72.5-metre span that can be lifted up to 17 metres, enabling ships to pass safely underneath.

The substructure is designed for two tracks, with the superstructure initially accommodating a single line. It connects Pamban (Rameswaram) Island with Mandapam on the mainland.

The bridge is built using stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints. A special polysiloxane coating shields it from corrosion, ensuring durability in the harsh marine climate.

The bridge is structurally safe to operate trains at 80 kmph for 100 years and is built to handle increased rail traffic and heavier loads.

The lift span girder was assembled using the "Auto Launching Method based on Relationship Principle," an innovation by Suntech Construction and validated by IIT Madras.

It is built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore. It is 2.08 km in length, features 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift span that rises up to a height of 17 metres, facilitating smooth movement of larger ships while ensuring seamless train operations.

The bridge is drawing comparisons to iconic structures like the Golden Gate Bridge (USA), Tower Bridge (London), and the Oresund Bridge (Denmark–Sweden) due to its advanced design and cutting-edge technology.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), under the Ministry of Railways, led the project, ensuring it met higher speed, load, and maritime requirements. This new bridge enhances connectivity while showcasing India's infrastructure capabilities in safety, durability, and innovation.

The original Pamban Bridge, built in 1914 by British engineers, featured a manually operated Scherzer's span — a rolling lift bridge with a 61-metre truss that could rise up to 81 degrees to allow ships to pass. It remained operational for rail traffic until December 23, 2022, completing more than 108 years of service despite facing harsh marine conditions and unpredictable weather. The bridge was closed due to safety concerns.

