Breaking: Fire breaks out at Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar

A fire has broken out at Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar. Initial reports are suggesting that the fire was caused due to a blast that took place in the factory. One person killed, three seriously injured in fire at the factory of Nandolia Organic Chemicals, Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde told news agency ANI.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Qurd40Nnc2 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

(This is a developing story...)

