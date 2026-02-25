Palakkad Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Palakkad Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 56 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Palakkad is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Palakkad district. In the 2021 Kerala Assembly election, Shafi Parambil of the Indian National Congress (INC) defeated E Sreedharan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 3,859 votes, which was 2.73 per cent of the total votes cast. A total of 1,41,576 votes were polled in that election, with the INC receiving 54,079 votes, accounting for 38.2 per cent of the total. V K Sreekandan of the INC currently represents the Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency, which includes the Palakkad Assembly segment.

Palakkad Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 188293 voters in the Palakkad constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 91557 were male in Palakkad and 96733 were female voters. There were three voters who belonged to the third gender. 3235 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Palakkad in 2021 was 255 (234 men and 21 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Palakkad constituency was 177999. Out of this, 86316 were male and 91683 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 748 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Palakkad in 2016 was 359 (264 men and 95 women).

Palakkad Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

Palakkad Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

Palakkad Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Palakkad Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Shafi Parambil won the Palakkad seat with a margin of 3859 votes (2.72%). He was polled 54079 votes with a vote share of 38.06%. He defeated BJP candidate E Sreedharan, who got 50220 votes with a vote share of 35.34%. CPI-M candidate Adv CP Promod stood third with 36433 votes (25.64%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Shafi Parambil won the Palakkad seat with a margin of 17483 votes (12.69%). He was polled 57559 votes with a vote share of 41.77%. BJP candidate Sobha Surendran got 40076 votes (29.08%) and was the runner-up. CPM candidate NN Krishnadas stood third with 38675 votes (28.07%).

Palakkad Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: Shafi Parambil (INC)

2011: Shafi Parambil (INC)

Palakkad Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Palakkad Assembly constituency was 142104 (75.27%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 137804 (77.25%).