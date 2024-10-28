Pakistani woman, mother of 4, living in India since 1985 arrested over forging documents in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

Jaipur: A Pakistani woman living in India for close to four decades has been booked for allegedly forging Aadhaar and PAN cards to live in India, police said Monday. Shazia Riyaz came to India in 1985 and married an Indian, they said.

"Acting on intelligence inputs, the investigation was carried out and it was found that the Pakistani woman had made an Aadhaar Card, PAN card and other documents through forged means. "A case has been registered against her and further investigation is on," Jaisinghpura Khor SHO Rajesh Meena said.

The mother of four had been living with her husband's family since 1985, he said.

Thane Police arrests woman for allegedly forging documents to travel to Pakistan

Earlier in July, Thane Police arrested 24-year-old Sanam Khan, also known as Nagma Noor Maqsood, a day after she was accused of faking documents, including forging a name on her Aadhaar card, to obtain a Pakistani visa to meet her husband, whom she married online.

The Thane police, who have been investigating the case, said, "Sanam Khan, alias Nagma, has been arrested by Vartak Nagar Police of Thane. She was presented before the court, which sent her to two days of police custody."

Significantly, her arrest comes after Thane police initiated an investigation into the case, probing her role in faking her name in documents to allegedly travel to Pakistan. The authorities suspect that Nagma used a forged identity of Sanam Khan Rukh on her passport to travel to Pakistan.

However, Nagma, speaking earlier to the media, refuted the claims. She said, "...I got my name changed in 2015...During the Covid time, in 2021, I got in contact with Bashir Ahmed, who is now my husband, through social media...We then decided to get married, and our families got in touch with each other through video and voice calls. I got my passport made in 2023. After applying for the visa, and after the clearance of all legal documents, I got the visa. I've said that if an inquiry has to be done, it is fine...But I can't go to the police station every time I come to India...I had made this clear that I had gone through the legal method..."

(With inputs from agency)

