Gujarat: 6 Pakistani nationals held by ATS off Gujarat coast with drugs worth Rs 200 crore

Pakistani nationals held: The Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday held six Pakistani nationals, with drugs worth Rs 200 crore off the Gujarat coast. They were held as part of a joint operation, in which the Pakistani boat Al Tayyasa was apprehended with 6 nationals on board. They were carrying about 40 Kgs of heroin, and the boat has been sent to Jakhau for further investigation.

The fishing boat carrying drugs was intercepted mid-sea by a joint team of the Coast Guard and ATS near Jakhau harbor in the Kutch district, the official said. “The heroin was meant to be transported to Punjab by road after being offloaded on the Gujarat coast. Based on a specific tip-off, we intercepted the boat which left from Pakistan, and caught six Pakistani nationals with 40 kg of heroin,” he said.

The ATS and Coast Guard officials along with the seized boat are expected to reach the Jakhau coast later in the day.

The state ATS and the Coast Guard had foiled similar attempts of drug smuggling in the past also and caught foreign nationals with huge quantities of narcotics which they planned to smuggle into India via the Gujarat coast.

