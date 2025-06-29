Pakistani national held by BSF along LoC in Rajouri; PKR 20,000 seized BSF apprehends intruder in Manjakote sector; probe launched into motive behind his infiltration. No official statement has yet been made by Pakistani authorities regarding the arrest.

Rajouri (J&K):

A Pakistani national was apprehended on Saturday by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Manjakote area of Rajouri district. The intruder, identified as Mohammad Arib Ahmed, was intercepted while crossing into Indian territory under suspicious circumstances, triggering a high alert in the sensitive border zone.

According to official sources, the BSF Rajouri Battalion spotted the individual attempting to cross the LoC and detained him without incident. During the initial search, Pakistani currency worth PKR 20,000 was recovered from his possession. The man was not found carrying any arms or incriminating documents, but security agencies say the investigation is still at a preliminary stage.

"He is currently being interrogated by multiple agencies. The circumstances under which he crossed over, whether deliberately or under duress, are being closely examined," a senior BSF official told reporters. "All angles, including potential espionage, reconnaissance, or inadvertent crossing, are being looked into."

The LoC sector in Rajouri, particularly around Manjakote, remains a strategically sensitive area due to its history of infiltration attempts and ceasefire violations. While no direct link to terror groups has been established yet, officials have not ruled out the possibility of the individual being used as a courier or scout by Pakistan-based groups.

The incident comes at a time when India has been maintaining heightened border vigilance in response to intelligence alerts of possible cross-border activity. The BSF and Army formations in the region have since increased surveillance in the adjoining sectors.

Officials said that once initial questioning is complete, Ahmed is likely to be handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police for further legal proceedings. The Ministry of Home Affairs is being kept in the loop, and central intelligence agencies are expected to join the investigation depending on what emerges from the interrogation.

No official statement has yet been made by Pakistani authorities regarding the arrest.

BSF and Army units operating in the region continue to maintain a close watch on the frontier, particularly in vulnerable stretches of the Pir Panjal range. More details are expected as the investigation progresses.

