Pakistani journalist's explosive claim: Visited India during Congress rule, passed information to ISI

A senior Pakistani columnist, Nusrat Mirza, made a sensational claim in a recent interview with Shakil Chaudhary. In the interview with Pakistani Youtuber, Mirza claimed that he visited India many times between 2005 to 2011 and handed over the information that he gathered during his visits to Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Mirza mentioned his 2010 visit in the interview. He had come to India to attend a seminar on terrorism at the invitation of then-Vice President of India Hamid Ansari. Mirza noted that his last visit to India was in 2011 when he met the Milli Gazette’s publisher in India, Zafarul Islam Khan. He added that he received much information during this visit which he passed on to ISIS.

He conceded that people in Pakistan are not experts, but since they are Mughals and they have ruled the country, they are aware of the situation here. He also added that Pakistan wants peace, but India is not interested in having peace with Pakistan. He maintained that despite Pakistan's important geostrategic location, it has been completely isolated.

The ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. India’s decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy. India maintains that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

