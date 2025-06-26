Operation Deep Manifest: Pakistani goods worth Rs 9 crore seized at Navi Mumbai port, one held The goods being shipped into India were in blatant violation of import policy conditions and prohibitions imposed by the government on direct or indirect import or transit of Pakistani-origin goods, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Mumbai:

In a significant crackdown on illegal trade, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 39 containers loaded with Pakistani-origin goods, weighing approximately 1,115 metric tonnes and valued at around Rs 9 crore, at the Nhava Sheva Port in Navi Mumbai. The high-stakes operation, codenamed "Operation Deep Manifest," was launched to intercept the clandestine import of restricted goods from Pakistan that were being routed through third countries, mainly via Dubai, UAE.

Violation of India's import policy

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Finance, the seized goods were in clear violation of India's import policy, which explicitly prohibits direct or indirect import and transit of Pakistani-origin products. The finance ministry said one of the partners of an importing firm was arrested on Thursday. Following the Pahalgam terror attacks, the government had imposed a comprehensive ban, effective May 2, 2025, on the direct or indirect import or transit of goods originating in or exported from Pakistan. Previously, such goods were subject to a 200 per cent customs duty.

Tactics used to evade detection

Despite these stringent measures, some importers attempt to bypass the government policy by misdeclaring the origin of goods and by manipulating the related shipping documents, the finance ministry said. "In two separate cases, these consignments were seized at Nhava Sheva port. The consignments were falsely declared as UAE-origin, masking their Pakistani origin. However, investigations revealed that these goods actually originated from Pakistan and were merely transshipped via Dubai for import into India," the Ministry of Finance statement read.

Karachi to Dubai to India route

Investigations revealed that the goods were initially transported from Pakistan to Dubai on one set of containers and vessels, and subsequently transferred to another set of containers and vessels bound for India. Further examination of goods and analysis of documents gathered during investigations conducted so far uncovered cargo movement trails from Karachi port, Pakistan, and transshipments at Jabel Ali port, Dubai - en route to Indian ports.

Financial links with Pakistani entities

Furthermore, money transfers/financial linkages with Pakistani entities were traced, raising serious concerns about illicit financial flows. "The entire modus operandi was orchestrated through a complex web of transactions involving Pakistani and UAE nationals, aimed at obscuring the true origin of the goods, namely Pakistan," the finance ministry added. In the context of "Operation Sindoor" and the prevailing heightened security environment, the DRI intensified its vigil through augmented intelligence gathering and data analytics to target consignments emanating from Pakistan.

(With inputs from ANI)

