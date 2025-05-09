Indian defence sources release video of India thwarting Pakistan's drone attack | Watch The Indian defence sources on Friday released video of a Pakistani drone being shot down by India's defence systems. The Pakistani Army on Thursday launched almost 500 drones towards Indian positions.

New Delhi:

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian defence sources have released a video showing how the Indian air defence systems intercepted almost all the Pakistani drones deployed on Thursday which could have caused damage to civilian or military infrastructure in India. The Pakistani Army launched almost 500 drones towards Indian positions, which were sighted at 24 locations from Siachen base camp in Ladakh to the Kutch area in Gujarat.

While 50 of these drones were destroyed by air defence guns, 20 were brought down through soft kills. The defence sources add that most of the drones were unarmed. The drones were fitted with cameras and possibly relaying footage to their ground stations.

Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8-9, which were "effectively repulsed", the Indian Army said on Friday.

Pakistani troops also resorted to "numerous ceasefire violations" along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said in an early morning post on X.

"OPERATION SINDOOR - Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir," the post said.

The drone attacks were "effectively repulsed" and a "befitting reply" was given to the ceasefire violations, the Indian Army said.

"#IndianArmy remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)