Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army retaliates Indian Army retaliated strongly to the Pakistan ceasefire violation and the firing exchange continued for 15 minutes. The army official said there is no report of any casualties so far.

Srinagar:

Three months after the Operation Sindoor, Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir and indulged in unprovoked firing in Poonch sector.

However, the Indian Army retaliated strongly to the Pakistan ceasefire violation and the firing exchange continued for 15 minutes. Army official said there is no report of any casualty so far.