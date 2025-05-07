Pakistan violates ceasefire agreement in Poonch-Rajouri area, Indian Army responds appropriately Hours after India launched Operation Sindoor with strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, Pakistan yet again violated the ceasefire agreement. ADG - PI Indian Army confirmed the development on X while stating that India also responded appropriately.

New Delhi:

Pakistan violated the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali. This comes hours after India stunningly carried out the precision strikes on the terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor'. However, in response to Pakistan's violation in Bhimber Gali, the Indian Army responded appropriately as well.

Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) posted on X, confirming the development in a statement that read, "Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing Artillery in Bhimber Gali in Poonch- Rajauri area. The Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner."

The firing from across the border by Pakistan has come after India destroyed as many as nine terror camps in retaliation to the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. Soon after India launched Operation Sindoor, a statement was also released stating that the precision strikes were made to destroy the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned.

"A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," an official statement from the Ministry of Defence said.

"Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be a detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today," India said in its statement.