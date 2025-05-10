Pakistan violates ceasefire again, resorts to firing in Samba, Akhnoor and Udhampur Pakistan has violated the India-Pakistan understanding by resuming heavy firing in Jammu and Kashmir, raising concerns about its commitment to peace following a recent military operation by India.

New Delhi:

Just hours after the announcement of an understanding between India and Pakistan to halt cross-border hostilities, Pakistan has betrayed the agreement once again, resorting to heavy firing in the regions of Samba, Akhnoor, and Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. The renewed aggression marks a serious breach of the understanding, which was aimed at de-escalating tensions following four days of intense military confrontation.

Sources have also reported a drone attack in Udhampur, further intensifying the already volatile situation. In Srinagar, 7–8 explosions have been heard, escalating fears among civilians and prompting emergency responses from local authorities. The return of hostilities has once again plunged the region into uncertainty and fear.

In a further alarming development, reports of a ceasefire violation in Punjab’s Pathankot have emerged. Pakistani drones were reportedly sighted in the area earlier today. As a precautionary response, authorities in Pathankot and Gurdaspur implemented a complete blackout to minimize the risk of aerial threats. While no explosions have been reported there yet, air raid sirens have been activated, reflecting the seriousness of the threat.

Urgent measures and alerts:

Authorities have issued a clear directive for a blackout to be observed in the region, as Pakistani drones were sighted near Harami Nala and Khavda at the Kutch border. In Barmer, air raid sirens have been activated, signalling heightened security measures. Meanwhile, Udhampur continues to be under drone attack, with military forces closely monitoring the situation. Udhampur remains under drone attack, with military surveillance and defense systems on high alert.

Earlier in the day, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had formally announced the understanding between India and Pakistan, which called for the cessation of all military actions across land, air, and sea starting at 1700 IST. The agreement was viewed as a potential turning point in reducing border tensions and paving the way for peaceful dialogue.

However, Pakistan’s betrayal of the understanding has raised serious questions about its sincerity in pursuing peace. This comes in the aftermath of India’s Operation Sindoor, a high-intensity military offensive that targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and parts of Pakistan’s Punjab province. The operation reportedly neutralized over 100 militants, including high-ranking members of terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.