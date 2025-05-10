Pakistan violated ceasefire understanding, forces given instructions to deal with further violations: MEA Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri underscored that Pakistan's intrusion is "extremely condemnable", adding, "We believe that Pakistan should understand this situation properly and take appropriate action immediately to stop this intrusion."

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs, in its second press conference of the day, said that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. Addressing the press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "For the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan. The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion."

Misri underscored that Pakistan's intrusion is "extremely condemnable", adding, "We believe that Pakistan should understand this situation properly and take appropriate action immediately to stop this intrusion."

The Foreign Secretary also stressed that the Indian armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation and have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the borders along the international border as well as the line of control.

Barely hours after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to end military action on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir was shaken by a series of drone sightings followed by explosions, prompting security personnel to engage air defence systems to bring them down.

The episodes in Kashmir as well as Jammu province evoked severe concerns of possible violation by Pakistan of the freshly announced truce, officials said.

In Srinagar, citizens reported several blasts after dusk, with air defence forces engaging a drone flying over the Batwara neighbourhood, close to a strategic Army facility. Officials confirmed that the drone was downed.

The blasts, which came about every 15 minutes and were preceded by flares illuminating the dark sky, caused instantaneous alarm and confusion.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vented his scepticism about the "ceasefire" declaration on social media during the evolving events. "This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up," he posted on X, adding, "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!"

(With inputs from PTI)