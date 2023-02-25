Pakistan-terror module exposed: Delhi Police arrests two suspects planning to execute terror attacks on India

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Suspects-- Khalid Mubarak (R) Khan Abdullah (L)

In a major development, Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday arrested two persons from different locations after it found concrete evidence of their involvement in terrorist activities. According to the statement released by the anti-terror group, the two persons-- Khalid Mubarak Khan, 21, was arrested from Thane West, Maharashtra-- while the other-- Abdullah, 26, was arrested from Tamil Nadu.

The investigating group claimed that the duo were fully brainwashed by Pakistan-based terror outfits and added they were about to flee the neighbouring nation in order to get proper training. Two pistols along with 10 live cartridges, a knife and a wire cutter were recovered from their possession.

Duo were influenced by social media

"Special Cell was working on the input that some persons are being radicalized by Pak-based handlers over social media and are given directions to initially receive weapons training in Pakistan before executing terror attacks in India," according to the statement.

"On 14.02.2023, information was received that some radicalized persons, having allegiance to a terror module will come to Delhi via Mumbai to carry out some illegal activity and will further go to Pakistan for terrorist training with the help of their Pakistan-based handler. They have sophisticated illegal arms and will arrive near Ring Road on the back side of Red Fort," it added.

Accordingly, a team of Special Cell acted on the information and both the accused persons were apprehended in a swift and clinical operation, as per the investigating agency. Further, it noted that the nodes of the network are being identified and an investigation is under progress to ascertain the involvement of accused persons vis-a-vis terror angle.

