Pakistan suffered losses of 1.12 billion dollars due to destruction of F-16, HQ-9, C-130: Report Operation Sindoor: An Indian missile damaged at least one Pakistan Air Force C-130 transport aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase near Rawalpindi during Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

As per reports, after around four F-16 supersonic fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force were shot down by an Indian surface-to-air missile defence system, Pakistan suffered heavy losses as the Sargodha air base was damaged, and it needs at least 100 million dollars for the repair work.

Pakistan suffered heavy losses of 1.12424 billion dollars after India's armed forces attacked Pakistan from all directions. The F-16 took off from the Sargodha air base in Pakistan, a key air force station of the Pakistani Air Force. The Indian SAM (Surface-to-air missile) shot down the fighter jet near the Sargodha air base. F-16 is one of the mainstays of the Pakistani air force, which has Chinese and French fighter jets.

F-16 and C-130 suffered heavy losses in Pakistan

The reports added that the radar command infrastructure was also damaged in Pakistan's Sargodha during the air strike. The total cost of the F-16 was around 349.52 million dollars (87.38 million dollars each unit), whereas the cost of the C-130 was around 40 million dollars.

HQ-9 suffered the loss of 200 million dollars, and two mobile command centres faced loss of 10 million dollars (one mobile command centre costs of 5 million dollar each).

India attacked Pakistan under Operation Sindoor

Terror headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducting night raids on nine hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Among the precise targets hit were the Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur, Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad, all linked to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed. Other targets included the Markaz Taiba at Muridke, Markaz Ahle Hadith at Barnala, and Sawai Nalla camp at Muzaffarabad, all associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. India and Pakistan on Saturday (May 10) announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea.