'Pakistan sponsors terrorist activities, blames its neighbours for own failures': India on Afghan-Pak clashes

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday sharply criticised Pakistan over its recent hostilities with Afghanistan, stating that it is an old practice of Islamabad to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India "remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan."

Speaking on the tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, MEA spokesperson said "Three things are clear - one, that Pakistan hosts terrorist organizations and sponsors terrorist activities, two, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures."

"And, three, Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories," he added.

Border clashes erupted between Pakistan and Afghanistan killing dozens of people in both countries and injuring hundreds more. It's the deadliest crisis between the neighbours since 2021, when the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan following the collapse of the Western-backed government.

Cross-border violence has escalated since Oct 10, with each country saying they were retaliating to armed provocations from the other.

With its forces suffering heavy losses at the hands of Afghan forces, Pakistan on Wednesday announced a 48-hour ceasefire with Afghanistan. In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said the two sides "will make sincere efforts to find a positive solution to this complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue."

However, the Taliban said that the ceasefire was done following a request by the Pakistani side. Earlier, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had stressed that Afghanistan does not want conflict with any other country, but had issued a warning to Pakistan, saying Kabul has "other options" if Islamabad does not want peace.

"We don't want conflict with anyone. There is peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan is not our only neighbour. We have five other neighbours ... All of them are happy with us," Muttaqi said on Monday during his visit to India.

Pakistan has repeatedly blamed Afghanistan for harbouring Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists on its soil. TTP, a group that has declared its allegiance with Taliban, has consistently attacked Pakistan along the Durand Line.

However, Afghanistan has denied these allegations and said that its soil it not being used by anyone against any other country in its neighbour.

