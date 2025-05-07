Pakistan's ISPR spreads fake news after Operation Sindoor: Know details here Indian forces have categorically denied these assertions, labelling them as deliberate disinformation aimed at creating panic and confusion.

New Delhi:

In the aftermath of India's precise military operation under Operation Sindoor, Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has begun circulating a series of misleading and fabricated claims. Among the false narratives being pushed are reports of missile attacks on 15 locations within India, a strike on the Srinagar Airbase by the Pakistan Air Force, and the destruction of an Indian Army Brigade Headquarters.

Indian forces have categorically denied these assertions, labelling them as deliberate disinformation aimed at creating panic and confusion. It is to be noted here that the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) is the media and public relations wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces. It claims to broadcast and coordinate military news and information to the country's civilian media and the civic society.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, the Indian Army said. Reacting to it, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the Indian missile strikes as an "act of war" and said his country has every right to give a "befitting reply." Sharif said that India carried out attacks at five places in Pakistan. "Pakistan has every right to give a befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given,” Sharif said in a statement.

Ties between India and Pakistan plummeted following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told the top defence brass that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India’s response to the attack.