  4. Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir controlled by terrorists: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir controlled by terrorists: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is controlled by terrorists and sought to link it to Islamabad's strident criticism of India's decision to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status.  

New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2019 19:25 IST
Army Chief Bipin Rawat

In an address to a select gathering, Gen. Rawat also said Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK have been under illegal occupation of Pakistan.

He said attempts are being made by Pakistan to disrupt normalcy in Kashmir.

