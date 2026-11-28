The Centre is set to introduce fresh versions of two bills on delimitation and Union Territory laws in the Lok Sabha on Monday, alongside a new Constitution amendment bill to implement women’s reservation after a fresh delimitation exercise. The proposed legislation includes a conditional provision for redrawing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly constituencies in areas currently under Pakistan’s occupation, should they cease to be occupied.

Section 3(4) of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, provides that the Election Commission would act as the Delimitation Commission for Assembly constituencies in the area “when the area... ceases to be so occupied.”

The provision is significant because it makes advance arrangements for delimitation in the region without specifying when or how the exercise would take place. The bill uses the phrase "falling under the occupation of Pakistan" rather than the commonly used term "PoK”.

The clause is specifically limited to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It does not refer to Lok Sabha constituencies in the area, nor does it clarify how the proposed increase in Assembly seats would apply to the region.

Election Commission to handle the exercise

Unlike the proposed arrangement for other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission would directly undertake delimitation in the area under Pakistan’s occupation. The bill provides for a separate Delimitation Commission elsewhere, chaired by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge, with the Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner and the State Election Commissioner as members.

The proposed legislation also leaves unanswered questions concerning the region’s representation in the Assembly. Twenty-four seats have traditionally been reserved for the area and remain vacant until its residents can elect representatives. The bill does not expressly clarify whether these seats would be affected by the proposed 50 per cent increase in Assembly seats.

The absence of clarity on this point is significant because the proposed delimitation exercise is intended to facilitate women’s reservation through an expansion of legislative representation. The bill does not specify whether the 24 seats would be included in that expansion or how they would be dealt with when the area ceases to be under occupation.

Women’s reservation and the three Union Territories

The Centre will also introduce the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend three laws governing Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry. These are the three Union Territories with legislative assemblies.

The proposed amendments are intended to align the laws governing the three territories with the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026. The constitutional amendment seeks to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state and Union Territory assemblies after a fresh delimitation exercise.

The new proposal provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to each state and Union Territory in the Lok Sabha, as well as a 50 per cent increase in the total number of seats in their legislative assemblies. It also proposes raising the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 and that of state assemblies to 650.

The government’s fresh legislative push follows the failure of its earlier attempt in April. The Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were introduced alongside the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to operationalise women’s reservation from 2029.

However, the Constitution amendment bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. The other two bills could consequently not be taken up for voting.

The government will now seek to withdraw the pending bills and introduce fresh versions on Monday, November 30, along with the new Constitution amendment bill. The proposed legislation is part of a renewed effort to implement women’s reservation through delimitation, with the new bills also addressing concerns over the distribution of seats among states and Union Territories.

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