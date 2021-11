Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Pakistan Navy kills one Indian fisherman Off Gujarat Coast.

The Pakistan navy killed one Indian fisherman off Gujarat coast. In Gujarat's Dwarka, there was a firing by Pakistan Marine in a boat named 'Jalpari' near Okha town.

It is being reported that one fisherman has died in the firing and another one got injured.

More details are awaited in this regard.

