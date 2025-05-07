'Pakistan ko udana chahiye': Pahalgam attack victim Sameer Guha's wife reacts to Operation Sindoor IN the early hours of Wednesday (May 7), India successfully carried out Operation Sindoor, striking terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, destroying JeM headquarters and LeT's base camps. India retaliated after 26 civilians were killed in Pahalgam in a dastardly terror attack last month.

New Delhi:

Indian Army, Navy and Air Force carried out a joint operation, striking nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK in the wee hours of Wednesday (May 7). Operation Sindoor was successfully executed as India strongly responded to the Pahalgam Terror attack, sending a clear message to the world of its stance against terrorism. For the unversed, 26 innocent civilians were killed in the ghastly attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and the Operation Sindoor was a tribute to them.

Sameer Guha was one of the victims of the attack in Pahalgam, and his wife Sabri Guha reacted to the government's action, saying that the entire Pakistan should be blown away if the Pahalgam-like incidents are to be avoided in the future. "It had to happen. Such a big incident occurred in Pahalgam. Our government has conducted strikes. Sirf ghati ko nahi, poorer Pakistan ko udana chahiye (I demand a complete attack to be carried out)," she said while speaking to PTI.

Earlier, another Pahalgam attack's victim Santosh Jagdale's wife Pragati Jagdale thanked the government for its prompt action. "It's a befitting reply after the way those terrorists erased the vermilion of our daughters...On hearing the name of this operation, I got tears in my eyes. I sincerely thank the government," she said. Her daughter Asavari also believed the justice to the Pahalgam victims and their families was served. "I cried a lot on hearing the name of the operation. It is a real tribute and justice to those who were killed by terrorists," she said.

"I want to thank PM Modi for taking revenge for my husband's death. My entire family had trust in him, and the way he replied (to Pakistan), he has kept our trust alive. This is the real tribute to my husband. Wherever my husband is, he will be at peace today," Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi's wife said.