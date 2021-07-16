'Pakistan Jindabad' slogans raised during Samajwadi Party's protest in Agra, 5 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI 'Pakistan Jindabad' slogans raised during Samajwadi Party's protest march in Agra.

A day after 'Pakistan Jindabad' slogans were heard being raised during a protest by the Samajwadi Party in Agra, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested at least five people. According to reports, a protest march was organised by Samajwadi Party workers in Agra on Thursday against the alleged irregularities in the just held UP Block-Panchayat polls.

The protest, which was led by Samajwadi Party's Agra city president Wajid Nisar, witnessed party workers raising slogans like 'Akhilesh Yadav jindabad'. A few of the Samajwadi Party workers were also heard raising 'Pakistan Jindabad' slogans.

ALSO READ: UP block panchayat polls: Police officer tells senior he has been slapped, video goes viral

A video of the protest march was tweeted by BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit. "Is Samajwadi Party being run from Pakistan?" BJP said in the tweet.

Soon after the video went viral, the Agra Police informed through a tweet that a probe has been launched into the matter.

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday held protests across Uttar Pradesh over the alleged irregularities in the elections to the posts of the block and district panchayat chiefs.

The opposition has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of misusing its agencies to win the elections, which were marred by violence.

Party's national spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said apart from the irregularities in the polls, they also protested over the price rise, law and order and unemployment.

VIDEO: UP Block Panchayat Results: UP CM Adityanath claims victory

"Our struggle against the BJP misrule will continue," he said, adding that their protests highlighted irregularities and misuse of power by the state government in the polls.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News