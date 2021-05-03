Pakistan violates ceasefire agreement; fires along IB in J-K's Samba

Image Source : PTI Pakistan opens fire along IB in J-K's Samba

Violating the ceasefire agreement between both nations, Pakistani Rangers on Monday open fired along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. A senior BSF officer informed of the incident.

In February this year, Pakistan and India had signed a fresh agreement on February 25 to maintain calm along the border, after discussions between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGsMO) over the established hotline on February 22. The agreement came into effect from midnight of February 24/25.

A BSF spokesman said this is the first-ever ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the IB after the two countries signed the fresh agreement, post holding talks.

"Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing along IB at 0615 hours in Ramgarh sector", Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal, told PTI here. There was no casualty in the firing.

The BSF spokesman said Pakistani troops opened unprovoked firing on a patrolling party ahead of the fencing. India and Pakistan had agreed to strictly observe all agreements on a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors in the February agreement.

This is not the first time the two countries signed a ceasefire agreement. It happened back in 2003 as well, but it was hardly followed in letter and spirit with more violations than an observance of the pact.

The ceasefire agreement announcement made in February this year was welcomed and was looked at as a means to reduce border tensions.

(With PTI Inputs)

