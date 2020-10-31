ISI agent nabbed in Jaipur; third Pakistan-linked arrest in October

Image Source : FILE PHOTO ISI agent arrested in Jaipur

Security forces on Saturday arrested a man in Rajasthan's Jaipur who was allegedly working as a spy for Pakistan's intelligence agency. As per reports, Ram Niwas Gaura is an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent.

This is the third arrest related to espionage in October. Two Pakistan were arrested earlier this month, as per a Times Now report. Last week, a Pakistani spy was arrested in Rajasthan's Barmer. Later he was questioned in Jaipur, as per Rajasthan Police ADG (Intelligence) officials.

Earlier this month, an employee of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), identified as Deepak Shirsat, was arrested on alleged charges of spying for Pakistan. He was supplying confidential and sensitive information about Indian fighter aircraft and the HAL's manufacturing facilities in Nashik.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage