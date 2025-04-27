Pakistan initiates unprovoked firing along LoC again, Indian Army retaliates The Indian Army said that they effectively responded with appropriate small arms fire, ensuring no escalation. No casualties have been reported so far.

Srinagar:

The Indian Army retaliated swiftly to "unprovoked" firing by Pakistani troops across the Line of Control (LoC) in the intervening night of April 26 and 27. The Pakistani posts initiated the small arms firing in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors, the Indian Army said in a statement.

The Indian Army said that they effectively responded with appropriate small arms fire, ensuring no escalation. No casualties have been reported so far.

This comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of at least 26 people, most of them tourists and left several others injured.

