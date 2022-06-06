Pakistan: Imran Khan to be arrested once protective bail ends, says Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, addresses during an anti-government rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Highlights Imran Khan was granted three-week transit bail on June 2

Former PM was charged in over two dozens of cases after his May 25 Azadi March

Khan was ousted from power in April through a no-trust vote

Pakistan: During May 25 Azadi March, former prime minister Imran Khan's supporters violently protested and police had to resort to teargas and baton-charge to keep them under control. The march aimed at forcing the government to call snap polls, but failed to achieve its objective as clashes erupted between protestors and police. However, he had threatened to return after six days if the government failed to give a date for snap polls in the country.

The Pakistan government, which earlier banned the march, after Pakistan Supreme Court's intervention allowed Khan to enter the capital with thousands of his supporters, but he refused to hold the rally at the designated place and asked his supporters to converge on the D-Chowk, which is located close to several important government buildings: the Presidency, the Prime Minister's office, the Parliament, and the Supreme Court.

Khan who was granted three-week transit bail on June 2, would be arrested by the security officials deployed outside his Bani Gala residence, country's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said. Peshawar High Court (PHC) on June 2 granted Imran Khan three-week transit bail against a surety bond of Pakistani rupees 50,000, ahead of PTI's second long march to Islamabad. Rana Sanaullah has said that Imran Khan has been charged in over two dozens of cases including rioting, sedition, chaos and armed attacks at the federation.

The Minister said that the security officials deployed outside the Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence would arrest him on the expiry of his protective bail granted by the court. Khan, who was ousted from power in April through a no-trust vote, has been claiming that the no-trust motion against him was the result of a “foreign conspiracy” because his independent foreign policy and funds were being channeled from abroad to oust him from power. He has named the US as the country behind the conspiracy, a charge denied by Washington.

(Agency Inputs)

Also Read | Imran Khan presses for fresh elections in Pakistan again; warns of 'civil war' if demands not met

Latest India News