Pakistan: Eight injured in attack at police officer's house in Waziristan

The militants attacked the house of the police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Ghulam Khan area of the tribal district of north Waziristan which borders Afghanistan.

The police have started an investigation into the
The police have started an investigation into the incident.

Some unknown militants on Sunday stormed the house of a police officer and opened indiscriminate firing in which eight persons were injured. The incident happened in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The militants attacked the house of the police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Ghulam Khan area of the tribal district of north Waziristan which borders Afghanistan. 

The condition of three people is said to be critical. Meanwhile, the vehicle carrying the injured also blasted on the way. However it managed to shift the victims to the hospital, the police said.

The police rushed to the site and began an investigation into the incident.

