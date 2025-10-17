Pakistan continues to spread fake news: PIB Fact Check debunks deepfake video of Western Command Chief The PIB has debunked a fake video showing Western Command Chief Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar claiming payments to the Taliban. The digitally manipulated video is part of a Pakistani propaganda campaign, and the PIB has urged people to rely on verified sources and report suspicious content.

New Delhi:

Ever since the Indian Armed Forces targeted terrorist establishments in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor to avenge the death of 26 people in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, fake posts about the Indian Army have been circulating on social media. One such post by Pakistani propaganda accounts falsely shows a digitally altered video of Western Command Chief Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, claiming that payments were made to the Afghan Taliban to act against Pakistan. The post further alleged that the Taliban accepted the money and are now fighting for India against Pakistan.

PIB debunks fake video

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has firmly debunked the misinformation, stating, "Western Command Chief Lt. Gen. Manoj Kumar Katiyar has NOT given any such statement!" The PIB clarified that these AI-manipulated videos are part of a propaganda campaign aimed at misleading the public and creating panic. The bureau also shared a YouTube link to the genuine, unedited video for public verification, urging people to rely only on authentic sources.

How to report fake content

The PIB added, "If you spot such content, please report it to us on 8799711259 and mail at factcheck@pib.gov.in. ." Authorities have also urged public vigilance to prevent the spread of misleading information.

India-Pakistan conflict

The Indian Armed Forces launched a massive operation against terror groups in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 innocent people. India launched ardent and precise strikes under Operation Sindoor, destroying over nine terror camps. These locations were key command centres of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), responsible for major attacks like Pulwama (2019) and Mumbai (2008). More than 100 terrorists were killed in the attack.

In retaliation, Pakistan attempted strikes on Indian military bases over the next three days - May 8, 9, and 10. Reacting to this, India launched missile and drone attacks, targeting key military establishments of Pakistan. After four days of intense cross-border drone and missile exchanges, Pakistan reached out to India and requested for a ceasefire.

ALSO READ: Fact check: PIB debunks fake video of Trump discussing India-Pakistan conflict, shares original clip