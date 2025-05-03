Aap Ki Adalat: Pakistan can change the names of Ghauri and Ghaznavi missiles, says Arif Mohammad Khan Aap Ki Adalat: Bihar Governor said that a Pakistani intellectual made this demand. That person said that at least Pakistan could name its missiles after at least three people from Punjab.

New Delhi:

Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor of Bihar, on Saturday (May 3) targeted Pakistan and said that at least they can change the names of their 'Ghauri' and 'Ghaznavi' missiles. Arif Mohd Khan's reaction came in Rajat Sharma's show 'Aap Ki Adalat' today.

The Bihar Governor said, "At least they can change the names of their missiles, Ghauri and Ghaznavi, because Muhammad Ghori and Mahmud of Ghazni were foreign invaders. I am not saying this. A Pakistani intellectual made this demand. That intellectual said that at least Pakistan could name its missiles after at least three people from Punjab."

Former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal (Retd) RK Bhadauria, who was present as a 'judge' on the show, said, "Pakistan does have nuclear capability, but even on minor issues, they start harping about their nuclear capability. The world must take note of how much responsibility Pakistan is exercising as far as its nuclear capability is concerned."

The former IAF chief said, "In the coming days, the action that India will take against Pakistan will be unimaginable. Till date, whatever actions India took were at a certain level, but this time, the actions taken would be different, on a bigger scale and in more areas. Pakistan will be isolated politically, financially, and about military action, I won't speak, but it will be taken."

Pakistan preparing to test fire surface-to-surface 'ballistic missiles': Sources

Meanwhile, Pakistan's proposed testing of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles this week has escalated tensions with India and is being perceived in New Delhi as a reckless act of provocation. Since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians, hostilities between India and Pakistan have ramped up considerably with almost daily incidents of gun fire exchange along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following India's diplomatic countermeasures since the terror attack--which included the suspension of Indian visas for Pakistani nationals, a directive to reduce staff at the Pakistani High Commission, and the closure of the Attari border- Pakistan has been consistently issuing NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen) threatening missile test launches in the region as a show of force. Sources told ANI that Pakistan was preparing to test fire surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, which would be perceived in New Delhi as a reckless act of provocation and a dangerous escalation in its hostile campaign against India.

The sources also went on to say that the planned missile test in such volatile conditions was a desperate attempt to whip up tensions with India. Since the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan issued the first NOTAM on the night of April 23 with less than 24 hours notice for test firing, however, no ballistic missile firing was observed. Soon thereafter, notifications were issued on April 26th-27th of firing by Pakistani Naval ships off the coast of Karachi, however, no firing drills were conducted. After two non-attempts, Pakistan repeated a third attempt on April 30th-May 2 of firings close to India's Exclusive Economic Zone, but again, no firings were conducted.

With continuous exchange of gunfire on the border in Jammu and Kashmir and the dangerous ratcheting up of tensions by Pakistani politicians' sabre-rattling, this fourth provocation of a proposed surface-to-surface missile test by Pakistan has the potential of dramatically escalating tensions with India.

