Pakistan blocked all avenues for effective remedy in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that Pakistan has blocked all avenues for remedy in Kulbhushan Jhadav case. Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastav said that India had requested Pakistan 12 times for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and Islamabad has not provided "unhindered and unimpeded access". He said Pakistan adopted a "farcical approach" in handling the case, adding India is exploring available options in the matter.

"Pakistan has blocked all avenues for effective remedy available to India. It stands in violation of ICJ judgement and its own Ordinance. India reserves its position incl right to avail of further remedies," the MEA said on Pakistan government moving Islamabad High Court to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The MEA spokesperson further said that India tried to file a review petition on July 18 for Kulbhushan Jadhav but the lawyer appointed by India was told he has no "power of attorney,"

Pakistan had earlier this month said July 20 is the last date of filing a review petition by Jadhav against the death sentence handed down to him by a Pakistani military court.

The 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

India approached the International Court of Justice against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.

