Pakistan's BIG admission: Interior minister accepts Islamabad spent millions on Hafiz Saeed and JuD

In a big admission, Pakistan's Interior Minister has accepted that Islamabad spent millions on dreaded terrorist Hafiz Saeed and his banned organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD). Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed made the remarks on a Pakistani private news channel 'Hum News'.

"We have spent millions of rupees on JuD. We need to demotivate the members of the proscribed organisation and bring them down to the mainstream," Ahmed Shah was quoted as saying.

Hafiz Saeed and his organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa is believed to be the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) that carried out 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Hafiz Saeed was arrested on July 17 over charges of terror financing by Pakistan authorities. He was booked along with his 12 aides for 'terror financing' in 23 cases on the basis of "irrefutable evidence."

Earlier in September, Hafiz Saeed along with Maulana Masood Azhar, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim were designated terrorists under the new anti terror law.

Hafiz Saeed was designated as a global terrorist by the UN under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 on December 10, 2008.

