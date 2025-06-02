Pakistan begs on one side, spreads terrorism on other: All-party delegation in UK BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana stressed that Indian MPs are visiting the UK and other countries to send a clear message: India knows how to crush terrorism and does not require external mediation.

New Delhi:

An all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad in the United Kingdom conveyed India’s message of zero-tolerance towards terrorism. BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana, part of the delegation called out Pakistan for supporting terrorism, stating that the country "begs on one side and spreads terrorism on the other”. He stressed that Indian MPs are visiting the UK and other countries to send a clear message: India knows how to crush terrorism and does not require external mediation.

While interacting with the Indian diaspora at India House in London on Sunday, Khatana said, "Pakistan begs on one side and spreads terrorism on the other side. That time has gone. We are here in Europe, and our other friends are in different parts of the world to convey a message that we know how to crush terrorism, and we don't need the mediation of anyone. You people are our ambassadors. We will do the fight. Our army will fight there. We have to do a diplomatic fight, a social media fight. We have to fight and present our viewpoint. We remain silent and think that it is not my business. I have to get my kids educated. All the people who have come here have enthusiasm and love for this nation, that's why you are here for the last two hours."

He further said that Pakistan was agitated by the rise in democratic participation in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. He noted how India shares water from three rivers with Pakistan, yet receives infiltration, drugs, and terrorism in return.

"Pakistan says that we have stopped its water....We have given them 80% of our rivers' water and in return, Pakistan has given us infiltration, terrorism, drugs...What unnerved Pakistan was that people's participation increased in democracy, Kashmir became a peaceful region of the world, people started voting, there was a boom in tourism, infrastructure, and women got their rights after Article 370. Women were not given the right to inherit property...Not only this, Pakistan wants to end democracy there, the army wants to keep hegemony and that's why they want to create disturbance here. In the last 30 years, more than 40,00 people were killed, and how many children became orphans, many people left, especially Kashmiri Pandits. They were part of our historic heritage," he said.

Here’s what former union minister MJ Akbar said:

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar described the recent terrorist attacks in Pahalgam and other areas as acts of "fascist terror and ethnic cleansing." He also remarked that Pakistan was born out of violence, not through a political movement.

While addressing the Indian community in the UK, he said, "This is not an ordinary form of terror that we have witnessed in Pahalgam and so many other places. This is the terror of fascism. This is the terror of ethnic cleansing. You are in Europe. If Europe doesn't remember fascism, which continent is going to remember fascism? You have generations here who remember the era of Hitler. This is the return of that era and we are witnessing it with our own eyes, but unless we understand it ourselves and explain it to others, we will have failed those who gave their lives in. We have all mentioned Pakistan's commitment literally to terrorism, but what is this ideology and where does it begin? I will be brief because my colleagues have already said what there is to say and with great energy. But briefly, I will tell you that Pakistan was born in violence. It was not born through a popular movement. It was born after the great Calcutta killing of 1946 and it died in 1971 after the great Dhaka killing and despite its death, it has not withdrawn from its commitment and its policy of violence because for the ruling class and for its elite, it has become genetic."

(With ANI inputs)