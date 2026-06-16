Pakistan-backed terror network busted in Delhi, 7 arrested, illegal weapons recovered from them

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday busted a major Pakistan-backed terror and criminal network, arresting seven accused individuals. In total, sevean accused have been arrested. According to police, the network was operating under the instructions of Shahzad Bhatti and his associate Ajmal Gujjar, both based in Pakistan. Further investigations revealed that the gang used to procure illegal weapons, ammunition, and narcotics from Pakistan via Punjab and supply them within the Delhi-NCR region.

Police recover five pistols, 41 live cartridges

During the operation, the police recovered five pistols, 41 live cartridges, seven mobile phones, and a Scorpio vehicle from the possession of the accused. According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the gang used social media to lure youths into their web and were recruited by being tempted with the prospect of quick money and the glamour associated with the world of crime. Subsequently, they were engaged in activities such as the smuggling of weapons and narcotics.

The police received information in May 2026 that Shahzad Bhatti and Ajmal Gujjar were plotting major criminal and terror-related incidents in Delhi-NCR. Acting on this information, the police arrested Mohit, alias Yogi. Illegal weapons were recovered from him, along with evidence of his contact with the handlers based in Pakistan.

More interrogation revealed that gang members were conducting reconnaissance of several sensitive and vital locations in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and surrounding areas. Photographs and videos of these locations were being sent to their handlers in Pakistan. The police stated that timely action thwarted several potential terror plots.

Accused were responsible for collecting consignments of weapons and narcotics

The investigation also disclosed that the accused were responsible for collecting consignments of weapons and narcotics—sent from Pakistan via drones—from Punjab and transporting them to Delhi-NCR.

According to the police, several of the accused linked to this network already have criminal cases registered against them for offenses including murder, attempted murder, robbery, and violations of the Arms Act and the NDPS Act.

The Delhi Police is now actively searching for absconding accused individuals, arms suppliers, and financiers linked to this network. Officials state that the investigation is ongoing and that further significant revelations regarding the network could emerge in the coming days.

Accused were recruited and radicalised through social media

Investigators claimed that the accused were recruited and radicalised through social media and encrypted communication platforms. They were allegedly assigned tasks ranging from the smuggling of narcotics and weapons to reconnaissance of public places and other potential targets in Delhi-NCR.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that photographs and videos of identified locations were shared with handlers based in Pakistan for further operational planning. Police said the timely action of the Special Cell helped thwart several planned terror incidents and disrupted an organised terror-crime network.

The investigation further revealed that some members of the module were allegedly involved in illegal money-lending activities and used social media platforms to establish contact with Pakistan-based arms suppliers. The accused were also allegedly engaged in procuring and distributing illegal firearms and narcotic substances through a dead-drop delivery system to avoid detection.

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