Pakistan assured of 'no more terror activities', then India agreed on ceasefire, says PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India agreed to a ceasefire with Pakistan only after receiving assurances that Islamabad would prevent terrorist activities. The ceasefire, reached after nearly a week of intense hostilities, signals a critical step in de-escalating tensions.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India had agreed to a ceasefire with Pakistan only after receiving assurances that Islamabad would prevent terrorist activities from its territory. “We have always sought peace, but peace cannot come at the cost of our security. It was only after Pakistan agreed to act against terror networks that India took the step to maintain a ceasefire,” he said, framing the operation as a clear message to those threatening India’s sovereignty. PM Modi's remarks came after India and Pakistan agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire following a nearly week-long period of intense cross-border hostilities.

While PM Modi did not provide further details on the specific steps Pakistan agreed to, his statement reflects India's longstanding demand for a concrete crackdown on terror networks operating from Pakistani soil. Modi, in his first national address since the launch of Operation Sindoor, dedicated the bravery of India’s armed forces to the women of the country. He praised the soldiers for their courage and unwavering resolve during the four-day offensive against terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Modi also highlighted the broader context of India’s ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, linking it to assurances on terrorism.

Salute to the armed forces

Modi began his speech by paying tribute to the armed forces, intelligence agencies, and scientists for their role in the operation. “Our brave soldiers have shown unparalleled valor in achieving the objectives of Operation Sindoor. Today, I dedicate their courage, their bravery, and their heroism to them. I also dedicate this heroism to every mother, sister, and daughter of our nation,” he said.

Addressing the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, the PM called it one of the “most barbaric” acts of terrorism in recent memory. “The barbarism that the terrorists showed on April 22 (in Pahalgam) shocked the entire country. Innocent tourists were killed in front of their families after being asked about their religion. It was heinous and cruel. Personally, this was a huge loss for me,” he said.

Decisive action against terror havens

Modi stressed that Operation Sindoor was not just a symbolic gesture but a demonstration of India’s readiness to crush terrorism. “When our missiles and drones destroyed terror sites in Pakistan, not only their buildings but their spirit was also demolished,” he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that the operation had significantly weakened terrorist infrastructure, eliminating more than 100 “dreaded terrorists.” He framed the strikes as a direct response to the loss suffered by Indian families, saying, “The terrorists removed the ‘sindoor’ of our sisters. That’s why India annihilated the terror headquarters.”

He also highlighted the precision of the Indian military’s actions, stating that the strikes had targeted key air bases and drone launch sites, effectively crippling Pakistan’s offensive capabilities. “The entire world saw how Pakistani drones were downed into dumps by our military might,” Modi added.

Nation first, always

Concluding his address, Modi reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to national security. “When ‘Nation First’ is our resolve, steely decisions are taken,” he said, underscoring the message that India will act decisively to defend its people and territory against any threat.