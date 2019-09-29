Sunday, September 29, 2019
     
Pak army targets posts, village along LoC in J&K's Poonch

At about 3.15 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by intense firing of small arms and shelling with Mortars in Balakote in Mendhar sector.

India TV News Desk
Poonch Published on: September 29, 2019 17:00 IST
Image Source : ANI

 Pak army targets posts, village along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The Pakistani Army on Sunday resorted to firing and shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"At about 3.15 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by intense firing of small arms and shelling with Mortars in Balakote in Mendhar sector," News agency PTI quoted a Defence spokesperson as saying.

He said the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly and there was no immediate report of any casualty in the cross-border shelling.

On Saturday evening, Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing in Shahpur and Kerni sectors in Poonch district, prompting strong retaliation by India.

The exchange of fire between the two sides lasted for several hours but caused no damage on our side, the spokesperson said.

This year, according to officials, Pakistan violated the ceasefire over 2,000 times along the LoC, leaving 21 Indians dead and scores of others injured.

India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquility along the LoC and the International Border. 

(With PTI inputs)

