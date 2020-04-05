Image Source : PTI Pakistan army violates ceasefire, 3 Pak soldiers including Junior Commissioned Officer critically injured

Pakistani army have violated the ceasefire again by resorting to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. In the Indian Army retaliation 3 Pakistan Army soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), have been critically injured, news agency ANI reported quoting Indian Army Sources as saying.

Earlier on March 27, the Pakistani troops had violated ceasefire in the same district. However, there were no report of any casualty from India's side.

There were a total of 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along the Indo-Pakistan International Border (IB) as well as the Line of Control (LoC) between January 1 and February 23 this year, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik had said on Wednesday.

Over 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops were recorded in 2019.

Latest India News