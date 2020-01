Image Source : Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor replaced, Babar Iftikhar takes over

Pakistan Army Spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor has been replaced by Babar Iftikhar. Ghafoor, whose tenure came to an end, has been posed as the general officer commanding of the Pakistan Army's 40th Infantry Division based out of Okara in Pakistan's Punjab providence.

Asif Ghafoor was commissioned into the Pakistan Army in 1988. Major General Ghafoor holds a master's degree in strategic studies and was appointed the Director General of ISPR in December 2016.