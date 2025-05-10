Pakistan Army's face DGISPR Ahmed Shareef Chaudhry is son of UN-designated terrorist: Details His father, Bashiruddin Mahmood, spent his career in the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and founded Ummah Tameer-e-Nau (UTN) in 1999 - an extremist Islamic organisation.

New Delhi:

At a time when Pakistan has been targeting India's civilian and army infrastructure using drones, weapons, and fighter jets, the man who is justifying these acts in front of the world is none other than the son of a UN and US-designated global terrorist, Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood. While Pakistan hails Mahmood as a nuclear scientist, he was the one who provided Osama Bin Laden with information about Pakistan's chemical, biological and nuclear weapons.

Who is Ahmed Shareef Chaudhry?

DGISPR Ahmed Shareef Chaudhry is a three-star General in the Pakistan Army and is the face of the Pakistani Army. He is often seen justifying the actions of Pakistan and its deep-rooted policy of sponsoring terrorism.

His father, Bashiruddin Mahmood, spent his career in the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and founded Ummah Tameer-e-Nau (UTN) in 1999 - an extremist Islamic organisation. A few years later, the organisation was banned and sanctioned by the United States in 2001.

Although Pakistan celebrates Mahmood’s contributions to its nuclear programme, international agencies have long viewed him with grave concern.

"This guy was our ultimate nightmare," an American intelligence official told the Times in late 2001.

Meanwhile, the Indian strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor on May 7 have eliminated the five most wanted terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, including the mastermind of IC-814 hijacking in 1999.

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, listed at number 21 in the most wanted list of terrorists prepared by the Union Home Ministry, is the brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, the dreaded chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

He was the mastermind of the hijacking of the Indian Airlines plane IC-814 in which Masood Azhar was released with two other dreaded terrorists in exchange of passengers and crew members of the Indian Airlines flight that was taken to Kandhar in southern Afghanistan by the terrorists.