'Pakistan an anarchic nation, it's existence will end soon': Yogi Adityanath "Chanakya once said, an anarchic nation perishes very quickly. The condition of an anarchic nation is just like the situation you see in Pakistan today," Adityanath said.

Gorakhpur:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly criticised Pakistan during a public gathering. He said that Pakistan will soon lose its very existence. According to him, the condition of an anarchic nation is exactly what Pakistan is facing today. It has become hollow from within and is in complete disarray. Such disorder pushes any nation to the brink of downfall and raises a question on its survival.

'An anarchic nation ends soon'

Yogi Adityanath said that Acharya Chanakya had clearly stated that a nation facing internal unrest is called anarchic, and such a nation does not last long. Pakistan is an example of this situation. India, since ancient times, has remained cautious and vigilant against such conditions, always working to ensure its security.

He added that Indian culture, since the Vedic period, has taught people to consider the earth as their mother. If the earth is our mother, then no worthy son can tolerate chaos or any form of violation against her.

Pledge to protect India

Yogi Adityanath said that if anyone dares to harm India’s honour, pride or dignity, every Indian will rise to defend it. He recalled that Lord Shri Ram had resolved to destroy the demons and free the earth from their atrocities. This very pledge became the foundation of Ram Rajya. Similarly, India will free itself from disruptive forces that threaten its security.