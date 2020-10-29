BJP takes dig at Rahul Gandhi after Pakistan admits role in Pulwama attack

Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP taunts Rahul Gandhi after Pakistan admits its role in Pulwama attack.

Pakistan on Thursday exposed itself big time and accepted that it conducted the Pulwama attack in February 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan while speaking in the Pakistan's National Assembly. Pakistan minister in a statement said, "Pulwama was a great achievement under Imran Khan's leadership."

Now, as Islamabad not only accepting it was behind Pulwama but instead is caught boasting about suicide bombing in Kashmir in which 40 Indian paramilitary troopers were killed by the globally banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Following Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry admission, BJP President JP Nadda took a dig at both Islamabad and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH: Pakistan's Federal Minister Fawad Choudhry, in the National Assembly, says Pulwama was a great achievement under Imran Khan's leadership. pic.twitter.com/qnJNnWvmqP — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

Nadda tweeted, "Congress' princeling does not believe anything Indian, be it our Army, our Government, our Citizens. So, here is something from his 'Most Trusted Nation', Pakistan. Hopefully now he sees some light."

Last year, Rahul Gandhi had insinuated that the Pulwama terror attack was a stage-managed attack perpetrated by the BJP government.

Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday, "We attacked India after infiltrating in its own territory and the success in Pulwama was a success under the leadership of Imran Khan. It was a success of our community and the opposition is also a partner in this success."

The minister was responding to Pakistan parliamentarian Ayaz Sadiq who claimed that the Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa was extremely nervous in anticipation that India would launch a war after Pakistan captured Indian Air Force fighter pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman last year.

Varthaman's fighter jet had been downed while pursuing a Pakistani fighter jet during a dogfight, a day after India launched an airstrike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack in February last year.

In a speech in the National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq had said, "Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had in an important meeting pointed out that if Pakistan did not release Wing Commander Varthaman, India would have attacked Pakistan that night by 9 pm."

"I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting which Imran Khan had refused to attend and the Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa came into the room, his legs were shaking and he was perspiring. The Foreign Minister said for god's sake let Abhinandan go, India's about to attack Pakistan at 9 pm," Sadiq told the Assembly.

However, Fawad Chaudhry dismissed Sadiq's statement as lies and bragged that the Pulwama terror attack by Jaish was Pakistan's collective achievement.

(With inputs from IANS)

