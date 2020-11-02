'Pained... but terror activities wrong', says Asaduddin Owaisi as France faces anger over Prophet's cartoons

Image Source : FILE PHOTO AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has disapproved of the acts of violence in the name of religion.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has said that he was pained over the cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in France and that he "cannot express it". But he disapproved of the acts of violence in the country in the name of religion. In an exclusive chat with India TV, Owaisi said that those killing innocent people in the name of jihad are against Islam.

"Those behind the terror attacks in France have no links to Islam," he said.

A massive protest erupted in France and other countries with protesters calling for a boycott of French products and condemned President Emmanuel Macron's comments about Islam. Macron had in a statement called Islam a religion "in crisis" and defended the right of a magazine to publish cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

When asked about Assembly elections in Bihar, Owaisi slammed the Congress-RJD alliance. Lashing out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said, "People of Bihar are unhappy over Nitish's government. People are still not ready to trust the RJD."

The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party and AIMIM have announced a new front of six parties for the Bihar elections. The front has declared Upendra Kushwaha as its chief ministerial candidate. The "Grand Democratic Secular Front" comprises RLSP, AIMIM, BSP of Mayawati, Suhaldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, Samajik Janata Dal (democratic) and Jantantrik Party (Socialist).

Polling in the first phase on October 28 saw a turnout of 55.69 per cent. The second phase polling will take place on Tuesday. The third and final phase will take place on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

