Pahalgam terror attack: Premanand Maharaj shares how to cope with mental agony after man loses his son Premanand Maharaj revealed that he too was deeply saddened upon learning about the Pahalgam attack. He stressed that individuals who experienced the tragedy firsthand or lost family members should practice patience. He cautioned that prolonged sorrow and excessive crying might result in depression.

Vrindavan:

On April 22, 2025, a tragic attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 people. Among the bereaved was Sanjay Dwivedi, who travelled from Kanpur to Vrindavan and, during a heartfelt conversation with Premanand Maharaj shared his profound sorrow over the loss of his son in the terror attack. Sanjay questioned Maharaj, saying, “My son was deeply spiritual, yet such a tragedy struck him. This overwhelms me with grief.”

Premanand Maharaj responded by referencing the epic tale of Arjuna and Abhimanyu. He said it is only natural for the mind to be deeply disturbed in such situations, similar to how Arjuna’s mind remained troubled even after being counselled by Lord Krishna. Maharaj reminded that what is meant to happen will inevitably happen and urged Sanjay to strive for patience, understanding that every living being’s lifespan is predetermined.

Repeating the divine name brings strength

Maharaj shared that he himself felt disturbed upon hearing about the Pahalgam attack. He emphasised that those who witnessed the horror firsthand or lost loved ones must cultivate patience. He warned that excessive grief and crying can lead to depression. To overcome this dark phase, Maharaj advised continual repetition of God’s name (naam jap), describing it as the key practice that helps one emerge from such painful circumstances.

Healing the mind is a gradual process

To gradually improve one’s mental state, Premanand Maharaj stressed the importance of regular 'naam jap' and devotion to God. He said this spiritual discipline slowly diminishes troubling thoughts and stabilises the mind. Maharaj encouraged making a daily practice of repeating God’s name to find solace and peace amid sorrow.

This compassionate guidance from Premanand Maharaj offers a pathway for families grieving the Pahalgam attack to find strength through patience and spiritual practice during their darkest hours.