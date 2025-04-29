Pahalgam attack: Zipline operator shouted 'Allahu Akbar' before firing began, NIA calls for questioning A Gujarat tourist, Rishi Bhatt, who survived the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow, has alleged that a zipline operator shouted “Allahu Akbar” three times before gunfire erupted. Bhatt, who recorded a video during the incident, claimed the operator’s behaviour was suspicious.

Ahmedabad :

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has questioned the zipline operator at the centre of a survivor’s account of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 tourists were gunned down at Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir. Rishi Bhatt, a tourist from Gujarat who survived the attack, alleged that the operator shouted “Allahu Akbar” three times moments before the firing began, raising suspicions about his role. Bhatt, who captured a video of his ziplining experience, said he heard gunfire shortly after the operator's chants. In the video, Bhatt is seen ziplining as the sound of gunshots rings out in the background. The clip has since gone viral.

Speaking to mediapersons in Ahmedabad, Bhatt recounted his suspicion about the zipline operator’s behaviour. "Nine people zipped before me and the operator did not say anything. When my turn came, he shouted 'Allahu Akbar' three times, and then the firing started. I have my doubts about that man. He looked like a regular Kashmiri," Bhatt said.

Describing how the situation unfolded, Bhatt said, "Firing started when I was ziplining. After about 20 seconds, I realised it was a terrorist attack. I saw 5-6 people being shot." He said he immediately unlatched himself from the zipline, grabbed his wife and son, and fled. "We found a pit-like spot where people were hiding and took shelter there," he recalled.

Families asked about religion

Bhatt also claimed that the terrorists appeared to target individuals based on their religion. "Two families ahead of us were asked their religion, and the men were shot dead in front of my wife and son. My wife and son were screaming," he said.

According to Bhatt, the initial burst of firing lasted 8–10 minutes, paused briefly, and then resumed. "In the second round of firing, 4–5 more people were shot. We saw 15–16 people being shot in total," he added. When they eventually reached the gate, Bhatt said, most locals had already fled.

He praised the Army’s swift response, saying security forces arrived within 20–25 minutes and provided cover to the stranded tourists. "We felt safe once the Army arrived. I am grateful to the Indian Army," he said.

Aftermath of the attack

The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack has drawn strong condemnation, with the Centre promising strict punishment for those responsible. In its aftermath, the Central government has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and closed the integrated Attari check post. Additionally, all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term, diplomatic, and official visas, have been revoked with effect from April 27.