'Will feel proud everyday': Navy officer Vinay Narwal's wife bids emotional farewell to husband | Video Pahalgam terror attack: At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the past many years.

New Delhi:

In a heart-wrenching moment, the wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal bid an emotional farewell to her husband, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. The couple had gotten married only days earlier, on April 16, and were on their honeymoon in Kashmir when the tragic incident occurred.

The mortal remains of Lt. Vinay Narwal was brought to Delhi. His wife, Himanshi Narwal, was in tears while paying her last respects.

Watch video here

As she bid a tearful goodbye to her husband, the grieving wife was heard saying, "He was the best man... May his soul rest in peace and may he live the best life wherever he is....we will feel proud every single day.

26-year-old Navy officer killed in terror attack

A heartbroken newlywed woman, sitting in stunned silence beside the lifeless body of her husband, has come to symbolise the horror of the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. While the attack sent shockwaves around the country and the world, the heartbreaking picture went viral on social media. Further information about the victim in the picture is even more devastating. The victim was 26-year-old Vinay Narwal, an Indian Navy officer from Karnal, Haryana. Just a week after tying the knot, he had taken leave and decided to visit Kashmir for a brief holiday.

Defence officials have confirmed that a 26-year-old Navy officer, recently posted in Kochi, lost his life during a short vacation in Kashmir following his wedding on 16 April. His wedding reception had taken place on 19 April.

The officer, Narwal, had joined the Indian Navy just two years ago. His untimely death has deeply affected his family, local community, and the defence fraternity. Many neighbours and acquaintances expressed their sorrow, describing Narwal as a promising young officer with a bright future ahead of him.

One of his neighbours, Naresh Bansal, shared with ANI, "He was married just four days ago. Everyone was joyous. We have now heard that he was killed by terrorists and died on the spot. He was serving as an officer in the Navy."

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, has provoked widespread outrage across the country. Political leaders have strongly condemned the violence.

Also Read:

Also Read: