Pahalgam terror attack: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for victims from state Two residents of Andhra Pradesh, a retired bank employee, JS Chandramouli and an IT professional, Madhusudan from Kavali, were among 26 who were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Both men were reportedly on a pilgrimage when the attack occurred on April 22.

Visakhapatnam:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those from the state who lost their lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The tragic incident claimed 26 lives, including two persons from Andhra Pradesh. Among the victims were JS Chandramouli, a retired bank employee, and Madhusudan, an IT professional hailing from Kavali. Both men were reportedly on a pilgrimage when the attack occurred, leaving their families and communities in deep mourning.

Expressing his condolences, CM Naidu assured that the state government stands firmly with the bereaved families during this difficult time. "Reaffirming the state's commitment to national security, CM Naidu announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the two killed from Andhra Pradesh -- Chandramouli and IT professional Madhusudan from Kavali," an official release said.

CM Naidu pays tributes to victims

On Wednesday night, the Chief Minister also arrived in Visakhapatnam to pay tribute to victims from the state. CM Naidu received Chandramouli's mortal remains at Visakhapatnam Airport, where he offered floral tributes and consoled the bereaved family. Accompanied by Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu, state Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat, the Chief Minister walked alongside the funeral vehicle for a distance, the release added.

Addressing the media, Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack in the strongest terms and emphasised national unity in the face of such threats. He stated that eyewitness accounts revealed Chandramouli had tried to flee before being gunned down, describing the attack as an organised and premeditated act of terror. "This is not just an attack on individuals but an assault on India's integrity and peace," said the Chief Minister.

He further noted that India had recently seen peaceful elections and growing employment opportunities, especially in Kashmir, making such attacks all the more heinous. "This is a time for unity. I appeal to every citizen to support the Union Government's efforts in safeguarding the country. Anyone attempting to destabilise our nation will face the strictest consequences," he said.

Pahalgam terror attack

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and more than a dozen others injured in the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on Tuesday. This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam. Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack.

Pahalgam terror attack coverage