OPINION | Pahalgam killers’ Pak connection: Solid proof Pakistan will never admit that these three terrorists were Pakistanis. This is the reason why the Indian government no longer sends ‘love letters’ or dossiers to Pakistan detailing these evidence, and instead sends missiles.

New Delhi:

Questions are still being raised whether the three Pahalgam killers, eliminated by security forces, were Pakistanis or not. Questions are also being raised about whether these killers had singled out Hindus before shooting them in cold blood. In my ‘Aaj Ki Baat’ show on Monday night, we showed how the three terrorists were sent from Pak Occupied Kashmir by Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and how they hid in a forest near Srinagar after committing the massacre. Pakistani I-cards, Pakistani chocolate rappers, Huawei satellite phone and weapons were found after they were killed in an encounter last week.

These are clear evidence of the Pakistani connections of the killers. Pakistan’s NADRA had issued chip-based national identity cards to them. These chip-based cards clearly show details about their families and residences, their fingerprints and photos. All these facts have been retrieved from the chips by our IT experts. Wrappers of Candy Land choco bars and Chocomax, made by a company in Karachi, were found in their bags. Biometric details show that the mastermind Suleiman Shah alias Faisal Jatt, was a resident of Changa Manga village in Kasur, Pakistan, and Abu Hamza was a resident of Kuian village in Rawalakot, PoK.

The Huawei satellite phone, banned in India, was active from April 22 till July 25. It was being used with F-1 bandwidth provided from the British communication satellite Inmarsat-4. It was while tracing this satphone that our security forces reached Dachigam forest where the killers were hiding. The 7.62 x 39 mm cartridges found from Baisaran valley in Pahalgam that were fired from 3 AK-103 rifles matched with the cartridges from the dead terrorists. Their DNAs matched with blood stains found from Baisaran valley. Despite such unimpeachable evidence, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry continues to rubbish India’s claims that the killers were Pakistanis. The Pakistani government knows well that the three terrorists, Suleman Shah, Afghan and Jibran, were all Pakistani nationals. The Pakistan army knows Suleman Shah was a trained commando of its armed forces. Pakistan’s spy agency, ISI, knows the weapons given to these killers were the same that are being used by the Pakistani army. Voter cards and micro-SD cards reveal details about their residences and families. Their biometrics have matched. Yet, Pakistan will rubbish all such proofs and will not admit its guilt.

Pakistan will never admit that these three terrorists were Pakistanis. This is the reason why the Indian government no longer sends ‘love letters’ or dossiers to Pakistan detailing these evidence, and instead sends missiles. India now rains precision-guided bunker-busting bombs on terror hideouts. For India, it makes no difference whether Pakistan accepts these evidence or not. The entire world is aware about Pakistan training and arming terrorists. The only thing that makes a difference is when senior Indian leaders like P Chidambaram, who has been the Home Minister, refuse to accept the truth. It makes a lot of difference when a Shiv Sena leader like Sanjay Raut raises questions about whether the three killers had singled out Hindus from among the victims and shot them dead. The grieving family members of Pahalgam victims have been saying it clearly that the terrorists first asked the religious identity of the victims and then shot them in cold blood. They did not touch a man who recited the Kalma (Islamic religious verse). The killers only singled out Hindu males, asked them to disrobe and checked whether they were Hindus or Muslims. All these facts were revealed by those sisters and daughters who lost their ‘sindoor’. I think Sanjay Raut has lost his credibility, and his leader, Uddhav Thackeray, will have to bear the political loss.

What did the Supreme Court warn Rahul?

The Supreme Court on Monday admonished Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about the Army in the wake of clash with Chinese troops in Galwan in 2020. Justice Dipankar Datta, heading a two-judge bench, while granting a three-week stay in a criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, remarked: “How do you get to know that 2,000 sq km of Indian territory has been occupied by the Chinese? Were you there? Do you have any credible material? Why do you make these statements without having any (proof)?… You being the leader of the Opposition in Parliament... why don’t you ask the question (in Parliament)?...Why do you have to say this in media or social media posts?.... If you are a true Indian, you would not say all these things. ”

During his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that China has occupied 2,000 sq km of Indian territory in Ladakh and its soldiers beat 20 Indian jawans to death in Galwan. A former director of Border Roads Organisation, Uday Shankar Srivastava had filed a criminal defamation case in UP against Rahul Gandhi alleging that he has defamed the armed forces. After the Supreme Court’s observations, it is now clear that Rahul Gandhi has been making factually incorrect remarks based on half-truths. Since he cannot make any caustic remarks against the apex court, he blames the media. In the Rafale case, he had to tender apology before the Supreme Court. Rahul’s facts and figures about excess voters in Maharashtra have been changing quite often. There are several such examples. Making hyperbolic comments in politics can be accepted to some extent, but when it relates to the Indian army, China and Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi, as Leader of Opposition, must exercise utmost caution. Instead of accepting claims of China and Pakistan, he should trust the statements of our army and government.

Two voter cards: Tejashwi's credibility at stake

With proceedings in both Houses of Parliament blocked for the last several days on the opposition’s demand for a debate on SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls in Bihar, the Election Commission has published its draft electoral rolls for perusal of all. The government’s stand is that it cannot reply on behalf of a constitutional body like the Election Commission, hence there is no question of going into a debate.

A day after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that his name was missing from the rolls, the Election Commission did a fact-check. EC said, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav used the Electoral Roll with EPIC No. RAB0456228 for filing his nomination papers on affidavit in 2020. His name is there in the draft electoral rolls published on August 1. He is having this EPIC number since 2015. The other EPIC number RAB2916120, that Tejashwi had mentioned, is found to be non-existent. More than ten years old records have been checked, and no records have been found for the second EPIC number yet. It is highly likely that the second EPIC was never made through the official channel, and further inquiries are on to find out about this second EPIC number to decide whether it is a forged document.

The Electoral Registration Officer has written to Tejashwi Yadav, saying that if the second EPIC card was found to be fake, there may be legal consequences, including an FIR. Tejashwi Yadav is now caught in a cleft. He had alleged that his name was missing from the electoral roll, but now it has come to light that there are two voter IDs in his name. Tejashwi Yadav has no cogent reply to give. It is now for Tejashwi Yadav to tell the EC, when and how this card was made in his name and who issued it.

It is very easy to level allegations, but when one’s own mistakes are exposed, it becomes difficult to reply. Tejashwi Yadav had raised questions about the credibility of the Election Commission, and now his own credibility is at stake.

